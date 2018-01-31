Virgin Atlantic’s new planes will have a real mile high club!

Aboard Virgin Atlantic’s new Airbus A330-200 planes, there’ll be three new suites in the upper-class cabins: the Solo Corner Suite, the Solo Freedom Suite, and the Love Suite.

The different suites naturally have different benefits. The Freedom Suite offers plenty of space for solo travellers, while the corner suite offers an incredible view.

The Love Suite, meanwhile, is designed for couples. The seats are sat in the centre of the upper-class cabin, designed to let you watch films and eat with the person you’re travelling with. All three suites have seats that transform into lie-down beds

Flights will go from Manchester, England to New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Barbados.