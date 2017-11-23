Visit Santa In A Sensory Safe Space
Perfect for children who have social, emotional or behavioural needs
Parents of children with sensory issues, your little ones don’t have to miss out on the Santa experience this holiday season.
For the 3rd year in a row, The Orillia Public Library is hosting the Sensitive Santa Program in a quiet part of the library. They are offering 15 minute visits with Santa between 12 and 4:30 on December 2nd. You will need to book your time slot – you can do so by clicking here.
The Georgian Mall is also offering visits with Santa in a sensory safe space, in partnership with Autism Ontario. You can pre-book your appointment here.
The Sensitive Santa experience is perfect for children who have social, emotional or behavioural needs.