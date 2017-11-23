Visit Santa In A Sensory Safe Space

Parents of children with sensory issues, your little ones don’t have to miss out on the Santa experience this holiday season.

For the 3rd year in a row, The Orillia Public Library is hosting the Sensitive Santa Program in a quiet part of the library. They are offering 15 minute visits with Santa between 12 and 4:30 on December 2nd. You will need to book your time slot – you can do so by clicking here.

The Georgian Mall is also offering visits with Santa in a sensory safe space, in partnership with Autism Ontario. You can pre-book your appointment here.

The Sensitive Santa experience is perfect for children who have social, emotional or behavioural needs.