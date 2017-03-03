Listen Live

Vodka Being Recalled Over Sky High Alcohol Content Level

Label Says 40%, More Like 80

A few bottles of hooch are getting recalled because they say it’s got more hooch in it than advertised. One batch of Georgian Bay Vodka in particular missed a key distilling stage, according to the LCBO, and so instead of the 40 per cent alcohol it says on the label, it’s more like 80 in the bottle. It won’t just make you hung over either, we’re talking serious illness here. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has information on the product codes you should look for, to find out if your bottle is affected.

