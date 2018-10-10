Voter Registration Sees Huge Increase After Taylor Swift Post

According to vote.org, after Taylor Swift posted about her political views over the weekend- voter registration saw a huge spike!

Taylor took to Instagram over the weekend to express her support for the Democrats and her dislike for Trump’s republicans. She encouraged her home town of Tennessee to get out and vote! Within 24 hours, voter registration went up 65,000!

Swift on Sunday endorsed Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper. They are running for the Senate and House of Representatives, respectively.