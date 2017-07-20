Listen Live

Wait Time For MRI Improves At Orillia Hospital

Now below provincial target

By News

Wait times for a MRI at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital have been drastically reduced thanks to the clinic moving to a 24-hour a day operation Monday through Friday and 12 hours on Saturdays and Sundays. The wait is now just 15 days, in most cases. “At one point, our wait time was around 140 days. Far above the 28 day provincial target.” said Doug Murray, Executive Vice President, Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer. “The impact has been great for patients as our wait time has decreased and continues to decrease. Approximately 90 per cent of patients are now getting their MRI within the provincial average, compared to about 20 per cent not too long ago.

