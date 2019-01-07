Wal Mart’s ‘Famous Cars’ Commercial

If you were checking your pulse last night during the Golden Globes, which is usually the most entertaining of all Awards Shows, you weren’t alone.

The highlight actually occurred during the commercials when Wal Mart unveiled a new campaign for their grocery pickup featuring Hollywood’s most famous cars. From the Jurassic Park Jeep to Cinderella’s carriage, Fred Flinestone’s car, the Back to the Future DeLorean and even the Mutt Cuts Dumb & Dumber Van.

Well done Wal Mart!