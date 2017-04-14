April 14th, 2017

Barrie City Hall, 1pm to 2:30pm

Simcoe Country KAIROS will hold its 4th annual Good Friday Walk for Justice in downtown Barrie, Assembling @ Barrie City Hall @ 1pm the walk is intended to demonstrate support for the Marginalized people for our community by walking to several “stations” in the downtown core where brief reflection and prayer is offered. The “stations” include the Spirit Catcher, The Barrie Police station @ the bus Terminal, The Elizabeth fry society, the barrie public library, the busby Centre and st. Andrew’s as a church hosting out of the cold.