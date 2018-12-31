Walk Off The Earth Band Member Mike Taylor Has Died!

Keyboardist and vocalist Mike Taylor died on Sunday evening of “natural causes in his sleep” according to a statement from the band…

The band continued their statement to say in part;

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother and band member, Mike ’Beard Guy’ Taylor.”

Mike had two children and the band is asking for privacy at this time for his family.



The band has been together since 2006 and really made a name for themselves in 2012 when their cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” went viral with over 185 million views to date!