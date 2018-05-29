Listen Live

Wanda Sykes Quits Roseanne Reboot, Show Cancelled Following Star’s Racist Twitter Post

'Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values'

Comedian and actor Wanda Sykes will not be returning to ABC’s Roseanne reboot after star Roseanne Barr took to Twitter Tuesday and posted a racist message directed towards former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett.

Barr, in a rant that started with her posting about a debunked conspiracy theory about George Soros and Nazis, said the following about Jarrett in a since-deleted tweet: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Sykes, who worked as a writer and consultant on the show, was not having Barr’s racist commentary.

 

ABC relaunched Roseanne earlier this year to impressive ratings out of the gate. Barr is no stranger to right-leaning commentary and controversial opinions, but this is indefensible. Barr later apologized and said she would be leaving Twitter.

 

 

Too little, too late. ABC promptly pulled the plug on the show Tuesday afternoon. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

