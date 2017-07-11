Wandering Child Prompts Reminder From Police

Keep an eye on the kids. South Simcoe Police are telling the story of small child found wandering alone early yesterday morning near Jay and Disette Streets in Bradford. He apparently sneaked out of the house while everyone else was getting ready for the day. A passerby saw him and called police, soon after, the boy’s grandfather drove up and identified the child. Police are reminding parents to check their home security to ensure young children and toddlers cannot easily leave on their own

Meanwhile, South Simcoe Police also looking for a 2013 Toyota Prius. Licence BSTH 632. It was reported stolen from the parking lot of a plaza at 305 Barrie Street in Bradford. The owner had parked it there on Thursday, Then left it for the weekend.