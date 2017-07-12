Want a raise? Take your vacation days!

A new survey by Project: Timeoff found that you’re more likely to get a raise or a bonus if you take at least 11 vacation days a year. Maybe everyone at your job sees how terrible it is without you and they realize they need to pay you more to keep you around?

Here are a few more results from the survey:

1. The main reason people pass on taking vacations is they hate the mountain of work that’s waiting for them when they get back.

2. 58% say their boss isn’t very supportive of them taking vacation time.

3. And the average person took 20 vacation days a year between 1976 and 2000, but that’s down to 16 vacation days a year today.