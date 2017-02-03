Want Beyonce’s Bra? Here’s how to get it!

Beyonce Shocked the world on Wednesday with the news that she and hubby Jay-Z were expected Twins. She shared the news via Instagram, sporting a Burgundy bra, belly exposed, shorts and a vail….Fans were so excited about the baby news as the post hit over 1.5 million likes in 30 minutes, and many were also excited about the bra…

http://www.hellogiggles.com has found the Bra in case you want it… It’s Agent Provocateur’s Lorna scalloped underwired bra.

It sells online for $130. But of course, it’s mostly sold out. In the post, she’s also wearing a pair of ruffled briefs by Liviara. The Dauphine panty in powder blue sells for $95.

Ryan Reynolds being honoured at Harvard

The “Deadpool” star will be honored Friday night as the group’s 2017 Man of the Year. The nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization annually presents the award to performers who’ve made lasting and impressive contributions to the entertainment world. (And perhaps not smart enough to attend the school

Police in Los Angeles have launched an investigation into a heist carried out at Nicki Minaj’s mansion.

According to reports over $175,000-worth of jewelry and other items were taken from the house. Police aren’t certain if there one just one person or several involved in the B and E…The break in happened sometime between Nov. 24, 2016 and January, when Minaj was out of town. TMZ reports the hip hop musician’s home was trashed by the invaders, who flipped over furniture and smashed picture frames and perfume bottles.

Justin Bieber is in a Super Bowl T-mobile commercia Sunday!

Dressed in a tux and wearing oversized glasses, Bieber introduces himself in the opening seconds. “Hello, I’m Justin Bieber, celebration expert,” he says before taking fans through all the ways players have celebrated touchdowns. First there was the ‘spike’ then the ‘shimmy,’ followed by the ‘shake’ and the popular ‘shimmy shimmy shake.’ The spot features players and kids….Fans can tag themselves doing their best touchdown dance with #UnlimitedMoves, Bieber will share his favourites.