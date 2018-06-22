Want To Be In The Next “It” Movie?

Filming for the It sequel has started in Toronto! And if you’d like to be a part of it (although I can’t image why) there is a job fair in Port Hope between 3p and 6p today, looking for extras.

As for the sequel, it apparently takes place 27 years after the events of the first film.

Members of The Losers Club have grown up and moved away — until a devastating phone call brings them back to Derry to face their nemesis.

Bill Skarsgård will reprise his role as Pennywise. The It sequel will be released in theatres on September 6, of 2019.