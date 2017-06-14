Want to know what Brand from the Goonies would look like now?

Josh Brolin who is now 49 shared a shot on Instagram in which he was posed in the outfit of his character from the 1985’s The Goonies, which marked the accomplished actor’s first role.

Josh said he was attending an ’80’s themed birthday for his buddy’ and ‘didn’t know what to dress as,’ milling options such as Henry Rollins, Boy George or a Gremlin. He went with what he knows…

The No Country for Old Men actor said in the interview that despite a career that spans more than three decades, some fans still recognize him exclusively from the 80s film.