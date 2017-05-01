Want to Know Where Your Orillia Transit Bus Is?

Orillia Transit information at your fingertips now. The city today launched a new transit tile on the free mobile app Pingstreet, providing real-time, GPS-based information on all Orillia Transit routes. That includes arrival times, bus location, and route information. “The City of Orillia has made vast improvements to its transit system over the past year and this new transit feature on the City’s free mobile app is certainly a highlight,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Now riders can know exactly where their bus is and when it will arrive at any given stop, which will enhance their overall transit experience.” You can download Pingstreet for free through your phone’s app store.