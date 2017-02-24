Listen Live

Want To Live Longer? Eat Even More Fruits And Veggies

How to get maximum benefit from what we eat

By News

Can you squeeze ten portions of fruits and vegetables into your daily diet? Researchers at Imperial College, London say if we did, 7.8 million premature deaths could be prevented. It found, among other things, there would be

  • a 33 per cent redcued risk of stroke
  • a 24 per cent reduction in heart disease
  • a 13 per cent less risk of cancer

The research team took into account various factors such as a person’s weight, smoking habits, physical activity levels, and overall diet, but the benefits of fruits and vegetables remained.

Click here for more on this research.

photo: Roving-Aye! via Flickr

