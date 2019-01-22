Want To Resist That Burger Or Pizza Craving? Just Sniff It!

Researchers are suggesting that if air freshener manufacturers were to develop scented sprays- it could help curb peoples urges to eat fatty and sugary foods.

The scientists say it takes about two minutes of sniffing those tempting fatty foods to stimulate your brain’s sensory pleasure area. Essentially, sniffing those foods can trick your brain into a similar satisfaction when eating them.

The key to this process is that you have to sniff the food for about two minutes to help stop the desire. Researchers found that those who sniffed the pizza for about two minutes, no longer really wanted it, but instead opted for fruit!

One manufacturer in the US is already making cupcake-scented cookie- air fresheners!