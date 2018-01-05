WANTED: Bank Robbery Suspect In Orillia

OPP in Orillia are investigating a Friday afternoon bank robbery. Staff at the Scotiabank on Monarch Drive say a man entered the branch around 3:45 pm indicating he had a firearm – though none was seen – demanding money. After a brief encounter, he fled. The suspect is described as:

between 18-25 years old

5’10” -6′-2″

thin build

wearing blue jeans and a black coat

If anyone recognizes the person in the picture, was a witness to this incident or has information regarding the circumstances they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536, 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).