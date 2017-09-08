Wanted Man Could Be in Barrie

Here’s a man the provincial parole squad wants to get in touch with. It says Warren Loppie has skipped out on his parole, serving a just over four-year sentence for Armed Robbery. He’s known to frequent the GTA and Barrie, and has a tattoo that might be hard to miss, it reads “the only good cop is a dead cop” on the left side of his neck. He is further described as:

male

black

34 years of age

5’9″ (175 cm)

189 lbs (86kg)

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900, toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), call 9-1-1.