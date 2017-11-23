Listen Live

Wanted Man Could Be in Barrie, Collingwood, Wasaga, or Orillia

Parole Enforcement Squad on the Hunt for Dustin Leblond

By News

Have an eye for a parolee on the lam. The province’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad is asking for help in finding 28-year-old Dustin Leblond. The R.O.P.E. says he skipped out on his parole after being found guilty of a few armed robbery related charges. He’s known to visit Barrie, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Orillia and the GTA. Leblond is described as:

  • male
  • Indigineous
  • 28 years of age
  • 6′ (183cm)
  • 181 lbs (82kg)
  • short black hair
  • brown eyes

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.

Related posts

Wasaga Hoping to Sell River Road Land

The Rap Sheet

5000 Candles Light Your Way First Light Celebration at Sainte Marie Among The Hurons

Suspects Sought In Theft Of Trail Cameras From Outdoor Store

Here Comes Santa Claus!

Festive RIDE Checks Are Back…For Too Many Reasons

Opioid Crisis Informational Session

UPDATE: Charges Laid In Sudden Drug Death In Barrie

Six Charged in Ongoing Drug Trafficking Investigation