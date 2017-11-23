Wanted Man Could Be in Barrie, Collingwood, Wasaga, or Orillia

Have an eye for a parolee on the lam. The province’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad is asking for help in finding 28-year-old Dustin Leblond. The R.O.P.E. says he skipped out on his parole after being found guilty of a few armed robbery related charges. He’s known to visit Barrie, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Orillia and the GTA. Leblond is described as:

male

Indigineous

28 years of age

6′ (183cm)

181 lbs (82kg)

short black hair

brown eyes

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.