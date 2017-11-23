Wanted Man Could Be in Barrie, Collingwood, Wasaga, or Orillia
Parole Enforcement Squad on the Hunt for Dustin Leblond
Have an eye for a parolee on the lam. The province’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad is asking for help in finding 28-year-old Dustin Leblond. The R.O.P.E. says he skipped out on his parole after being found guilty of a few armed robbery related charges. He’s known to visit Barrie, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Orillia and the GTA. Leblond is described as:
- male
- Indigineous
- 28 years of age
- 6′ (183cm)
- 181 lbs (82kg)
- short black hair
- brown eyes
Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.