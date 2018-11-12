War Vet Gets The Last Laugh On Pete Davidson!

Dan Crenshaw is veteran who lost his eye while serving in the US army and is now a Republican Congress Man…

Last week Pete Davidson poked fun at the war vet’s missing eye which sparked outrage against Pete and SNL….If ever there was an opportunity to learn how to deal with mistakes- this is it…

SNL brought in Dan Crenshaw, allowed Pete Davison to apologize and Dan even got the last laugh, when his cell phone ringtone with Ariana Grande’s song….