Warming Stations on Offer During Extreme Cold Warning
Temperature Expected to Feel Like -30 or Below With Windchill
With an Extreme Cold Warning blanketing the region, some may struggle to find ways of keeping warm over the coming days. Several municipalities have set up warming stations in town, including:
Barrie
Allandale Recreation Centre, 190 Bayview Drive
6 a.m. to 12 a.m. 7 days per week
Holly Community Centre, 171 Mapleton Avenue
6 a.m. to 12 a.m. 7 days per week
East Bayfield Community Centre, 80 Livingstone Street
6 a.m. to 12 a.m. 7 days per week
Downtown Barrie Library, 60 Worsley Street
Mon – Thurs – 9:30 am to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday 9: 30 am to 5 pm, Sun. – 12 p.m. to 5 pm
Painswick Public Library, 48 Dean Avenue
Mon – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tues – Thurs – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sat – 10 a.m. to 5 pm, Sun – 12 p.m. to 5 pm.
City Hall Rotunda, 70 Collier Street
Mon – Fri. 8 a.m. to 11 pm, Sat – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sun – not open
Transit Terminal, 24 Maple Avenue
6 a.m. to 12 a.m. 7 days per week
Gravenhurst:
The Centennial Centre/Graeme Murray Arena, 101 Centennial Drive
Gravenhurst Public Library, 180 Sharpe St.W
Gravenhurst Municipal Office, 3-5 Pineridge Gate
All three locations open during regular business hours
Innisfil:
Innisfil Recreational Complex 7315 Yonge Street
Monday – Friday 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Innisfil Town Hall 2101 Innisfil Beach Road
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. First & Third Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturdays 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Innisfil ideaLAB & Library, Lakeshore Branch 967 Innisfil Beach Road
Monday Closed, Tuesday – Friday 9:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Innisfil ideaLAB & Library, Churchill Branch 2282 4th Line
Sunday & Monday Closed Tuesday – Thursday 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday Closed Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Innisfil ideaLAB & Library, Cookstown Branch 20 Church Street
Sunday & Monday Closed Tuesday & Thursday 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Innisfil ideaLAB & Library, Stroud Branch 7883 Yonge Street
Sunday & Monday Closed Tuesday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
New Tecumseth:
New Tecumseth Recreation Centre, 7300 Industrial Parkway, Alliston
Thursday & Friday from 6 am to 10 pm and Saturday & Sunday from 7 am to 7 pm
Tottenham Community & Fitness Centre, 139 Queen St. N., Tottenham
Thursday & Friday from 6 am to 10 pm and Saturday & Sunday from 7 am to 7 pm
New Tecumseth Public Libraries: Memorial Branch, 17 Victoria St. E., Alliston, DA Jones Branch, 42 Main St. W., Beeton and the Pam Kirkpatrick Branch, 55 Queen St. S. (Tottenham Mall)
All three locations open Thursday until 8 pm, Friday & Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.
Orillia:
Barnfield Point Recreation Centre, 500 Atherley Road
7:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Orillia City Centre, 50 Andrew Street South
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (weekdays)
Orillia Public Library, 36 Mississaga Street West
10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Thursday, Jan. 4, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Friday, Jan. 5, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Saturday, Jan. 6
Rotary Place, 100 University Avenue
5:30 a.m. to midnight