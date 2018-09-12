Listen Live

Warner Bros Considering Michael B Jordan To Play Next Superman

Henry Cavill Is Out

By Kool Celebrities

Henry Cavill and Warner Bros. are going their separate ways with regards the DC Extended Universe. Cavill played Superman/Clark Kent in three films, Man of SteelBatman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

The studio is shifting its focus to a planned Supergirl movie, but they’re also looking to find a new actor to don Superman’s red cape. One actor Warner Bros. is considering, according to Deadline, is Michael B. Jordan.

“The word has been out that Warner Bros. has been mulling a completely different direction with its Superman canon for some time, even considering casting Michael B. Jordan in the role down the road,” Deadline reports.

 

Jordan earned heaps of praise for his portrayal of Killmonger in Black Panther. The 31-year-old is set to reprise his role as Adonis Johnson in the upcoming Creed sequel.

Warner Bros. and DC have one more film coming in 2018 with Aquaman, followed by Shazam!, Todd Phillips’ The Joker, and Wonder Woman 1984 all set for 2019 releases.

