Warrant issued for 63 year old Barrie man
George Booth is likely in the Barrie area but also has ties to Collingwood
OPP wants your help locating 63 year old George Booth of Barrie.
George is currently wanted for Fail to Comply with a Court Order and Failing to Attend Court.
His last known address was in Barrie but he has recently gone AWOL and believed to be living in the bush.
He’s most likely still in the Barrie area but also has ties to Collingwood.
Description:
- White Man
- Approximately 5′ 5″
- Approximately 175 pounds
- Heavy build
- Receding brown/grey hair
- Blue eyes
- Beard & moustache
- Visibly missing teeth
If you’ve seen him call OPP or Crime Stoppers