Listen Live

Warrant issued for 63 year old Barrie man

George Booth is likely in the Barrie area but also has ties to Collingwood

By News

OPP wants your help locating 63 year old George Booth of Barrie.

George is currently wanted for Fail to Comply with a Court Order and Failing to Attend Court.

His last known address was in Barrie but he has recently gone AWOL and believed to be living in the bush.

He’s most likely still in the Barrie area but also has ties to Collingwood.

Description:

  • White Man
  • Approximately 5′ 5″
  • Approximately 175 pounds
  • Heavy build
  • Receding brown/grey hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Beard & moustache
  • Visibly missing teeth

If you’ve seen him call OPP or Crime Stoppers

Related posts

Simcoe County Sports Update

The Rap Sheet

Family business has new co-CEOs