Warrant issued for 63 year old Barrie man

OPP wants your help locating 63 year old George Booth of Barrie.

George is currently wanted for Fail to Comply with a Court Order and Failing to Attend Court.

His last known address was in Barrie but he has recently gone AWOL and believed to be living in the bush.

He’s most likely still in the Barrie area but also has ties to Collingwood.

Description:

White Man

Approximately 5′ 5″

Approximately 175 pounds

Heavy build

Receding brown/grey hair

Blue eyes

Beard & moustache

Visibly missing teeth

If you’ve seen him call OPP or Crime Stoppers