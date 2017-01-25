Listen Live

Was Michael Jackson Murdered?

His daughter tells Rolling Stone..Yes

By News

Paris Jackson believes her father Michael was murdered; that his 2009 death was a setup. She tells Rolling Stone magazine a lot of people wanted her dad dead and she is playing a chess game to bring them to justice. She did not name specific people. She also talks about being sexually assaulted by a stranger as a teenager and about her depression and suicide attempt. Click here to read the full article.

banner image – Rolling Stone via Twitter

