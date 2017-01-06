Wasaga Beach Break In

Police need help in putting the cuffs on whomever broke into a Wasaga Beach gift shop. Sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, someone broke into Mel’s Thrift and Gift Store on Mosley Street and made off with some goods. While they’re still doing inventory of what was taken, items include jewellery and action figures. If you have any information that could help police, contact the Huronia West OPP detachment at (705)429-3575.