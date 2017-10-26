Wasaga Beach Could See New Apartment Units Built

Wasaga Beach council is mulling over a new apartment building. The four-storey, 50-unit residential building was proposed at this week’s meeting of council, and would be built on a site on River Road East approaching Main. A site plan has been submitted, now town staff have to make sure all the i’s are dotted, the t’s crossed. Meanwhile, the County of Simcoe is planning a four-storey, 99-unit affordable housing project on Zoo Park Road in Wasaga. Public meetings are expected to be scheduled in the near future, to dole out more information.