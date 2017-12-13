Wasaga Beach Council Gives Nod To Municipal Budget

Wasaga Beach council has given the initial nod to the 2018 Municipal Budget and it comes with a 2.97% increase to municipal property taxes. that balances out to an added $63 on a $320,000 home. The budget calls for $2.5 million for the design of a new community hub, and just a bit more set aside for the implementation of the downtown project next year. “This budget is about meeting the needs of our community today, while at the same time positioning us to be successful in the future,” says Mayor Brian Smith. “The budget is the end result of careful, thoughtful discussions about priorities for the year ahead. Council and staff will work diligently to ensure the successful implementation of this financial plan.”

Capital project highlights: