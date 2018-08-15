Wasaga Beach councillor tenders resignation
Councillor Bill Stockwell is stepping down to move to the East Coast to be closer to family
Wasaga Beach Councillor Bill Stockwell tendered his resignation effective immediately.
“The reason is I will be moving to the East Coast to be closer to family at this time”
“I am grateful to those citizens in our community that elected me in 2014 and I am thankful for the opportunity that they gave me to represent them and work at making a positive difference in our community. I am proud of what we have accomplished together.”
“I want to commend Bill for his hard work, knowledge, and dedication to this community. Bill was an integral part of moving our town forward during this term of council and I personally am grateful for his efforts.”
Stockwell and his wife, Loretta, are moving to Nova Scotia.