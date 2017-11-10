Listen Live

Wasaga Beach Home A Total Loss Following Fire

Dog and Cat Lost Their Lives, No Other Injuries Reported

By News

Nobody was hurt after fire destroyed a Wasaga Beach home. Fire fighters were called to the house on River Road around 6:00 last evening, after someone noticed flames coming from the back deck. Fire Chief Mike McWilliam said the weather didn’t make things easy on them,

The house was a total loss, while Chief McWilliam says a dog and cat were lost in the fire. The cause of the fire is not being considered suspicious.

