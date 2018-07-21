Wasaga Beach Hosts Canada’s Best Lumberjacks

Timbersports have come a long way since 1985 when its first broadcast was from a field in Wisconsin with one camera. The lumberjack event has grown to house full-out production crews and mega stages, and this weekend Wasaga Beach is the backdrop.

The star of the 2018 STIHL Timbersports Canadian Championship is Stirling Hart. He is the current World Champion.

Hart is looking forward to battling it out for the Canadian crown.

The top 40 Canadian athletes will battle it out in for the title of Canadian Champion in the Pro Men’s, Pro Women’s and Rookie Divisions.

Hart and current reigning Canadian Champion Mitch Hewitt highlight the event, which features the Springboard Chop, Underhand Chop, STIHL Stock Saw, Standing Block Chop, Single Buck and Hot Saw. Event Schedule

Wasaga Beach Bike Rally

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts have rolled into the beach this weekend as well.

It’s now dubbed the largest annual bike rally in Canada. The Wasaga Beach Bike Rally goes this weekend (July 20-22) with a number of concerts, food and fun.

The big musical attractions on Saturday night include the Jukebox Heroes and Green River Revival. Bands