Wasaga Beach; Meet Real Heroes this Weekend

“There goes my hero, watch him as he goes.”

You may hear that Foo Fighters line once or twice this weekend in Wasaga Beach. The Heroes Festival expects thousands of beach goers to join them in honouring Canada’s Military and First Responder Heroes.

Where and When

Wasaga Beach starting at 9am. Air shows at 2pm Sat and Sun.

There is no cost to attend. The best location to view the airshows are Beach Area 1 and Beach Area 2.

Family Weekend, Bring the Kids

The event features the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, CF-18 Demo Jet, SAR Tech demo with the Canadian Coast Guard and Trenton Search and rescue. The Wasaga Beach Cruisers classic car show happens Saturday and a Kiss Tribute act on the beach stage Saturday night at 8p.m.

Become a Hero

This festival has a career village for Veterans, Active Duty Military and First Responders who want to transition to the Private Sector.

Companies attending; Bruce Power and Promation Nuclear, Canadian Pacific Railway, Commissionaires, RBC Insurance, GardaWorld, Warren Gibson Transportation, Lafarge Concrete, Inkas Armoured Vehicles, Miller Group.

Along with the career section, recruiting agencies will be there, including; RCMP, OPP, Toronto Police Service, Barrie Police Service, Guelph Police Service, CSIS, Canada Border Services Agency, Central North Correctional Services, Communications Security Establishment, Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Coast Guard.