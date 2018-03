Violet Adams of Wasaga Beach has two hundred and fifty thousand reasons to be grinning ear to ear today. The 80-year-old went to the OLG office to pick up her winnings from an Instant Giant Money Multiplier scratch and win the other day, after winning big on a ticket bought at a Mac’s Convenience on Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach. Violet says she plans to share some with the kids, and get the house fixed up too.