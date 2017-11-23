Wasaga Hoping to Sell River Road Land
Former Tourist Information Centre Declared Surplus
Wasaga Beach is getting rid of some land it doesn’t have a use for anymore. The Town has voted to sell the land at 550 River Road West where the tourist information centre sat. Last year, council decided to phase out the delivery of tourism services there, opting instead to look for a space at or near the beachfront. The land was then declared surplus and will be put on the chopping block once a few more real estate hurdles are passed.