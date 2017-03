’24 Karat Magic’ was certainly in the air that day!

This video has gone viral of a great-grandmother dancing to the Bruno Mars song for her 100th Birthday!

This sweet lady’s name is Elisabeth Cockrell and she lives in Marina Valley, California. Her family threw her a big party to celebrate and while she was stepping outside the music started playing and she just started dancing! It’s too cute!

Her 100th birthday I love my great grandma she’s a real one..!! I know where I get my attitude and my drinking from.. A post shared by SYnCer3 (@treasure_marnae) on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

(Image Source: Facebook/Daron Popeye Loc Anderson, Video Source: treasure_marnae/Instagram)