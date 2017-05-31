WATCH: 12 Year-old “Wows” America’s Got Talent Judges

America’s Got Talent kicked of their 12th season last night!

And although most of us watching were waiting for the hilarious acts, inspirational stories and adorable duets, what really took the cake last night was when 12-year-old ventriloquist, Darci, came on the stage with her puppet, Petunia.

A post shared by Darci Lynne (@itsdarcilynne) on May 23, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

So cute! Even Simon is smiling!

When asked why she wanted to go on the show, she said: “it was one of my big dreams, but also I would really like to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, ya know?”

So true. She’s already a legend in my eyes.

A post shared by America’s Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on May 30, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

At the end of her performance, she even got the golden buzzer!!

You can watch the whole audition here: