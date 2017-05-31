Listen Live

WATCH: 12 Year-old “Wows” America’s Got Talent Judges

America’s Got Talent kicked of their 12th season last night!

And although most of us watching were waiting for the hilarious acts, inspirational stories and adorable duets, what really took the cake last night was when  12-year-old ventriloquist, Darci, came on the stage with her puppet, Petunia.

So cute! Even Simon is smiling!

When asked why she wanted to go on the show, she said: “it was one of my big dreams, but also I would really like to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, ya know?”

So true. She’s already a legend in my eyes.

At the end of her performance, she even got the golden buzzer!!

You can watch the whole audition here:

