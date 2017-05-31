WATCH: 12 Year-old “Wows” America’s Got Talent Judges
America’s Got Talent kicked of their 12th season last night! And although most of us […]
And although most of us watching were waiting for the hilarious acts, inspirational stories and adorable duets, what really took the cake last night was when 12-year-old ventriloquist, Darci, came on the stage with her puppet, Petunia.
So cute! Even Simon is smiling!
When asked why she wanted to go on the show, she said: “it was one of my big dreams, but also I would really like to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, ya know?”
So true. She’s already a legend in my eyes.
At the end of her performance, she even got the golden buzzer!!
You can watch the whole audition here: