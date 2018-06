Last week, 13-year-old Toronto singer Jeffrey Li said if he were to win the AGT’s $1 million grand prize, he’d buy himself a dog. If you’ve been following the show you know that Simon Cowell has a major soft spot for dog lovers and after Jeffrey’s show stopping performance he got what he wanted.

Singing Josh Groban’s, “You Raise Me Up” the Canadian kid proved he’s one to watch as the competition heats up…