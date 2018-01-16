Listen Live

WATCH: 5 Year Old Steals the Show on TV Last Night

Tavaris Jones has more dance moves than all of us....

By Darryl on the Drive

During Halftime at an NBA game last night 5 year-old, Tavaris Jones took the floor and stole the show from LeBron James.

If he doesn’t already, after this live TV performance this 5 year-old better have an agent. Amazing!

The kid with more moves than a bowl of jello was already discovered by Ellen last year…

Related posts

WATCH: When Power Was Restored at a School in Puerto Rico Today

WATCH: A Fox & An Owl Had a Stare Down – Who Do you Think Wins?

Cinderella Carriage Stolen From Orangeville Christmas Display