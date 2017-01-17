Listen Live

WATCH: 7-Year-Old Girl Nails Taylor Swift Impression On Reality Show

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is a Filipino reality show where kids sing and impersonate their favourite […]

Your Face Sounds Familiar” is a Filipino reality show where kids sing and impersonate their favourite celebrity’s.

On Saturday’s episode, 7-year-old girl Xia Vigor’s “Wildest Dreams” came true when she wowed the crowd with her spot-on take Taylor Swift.

Performing Swift’s 2008 hit “You Belong With Me,” Vigor nailed Swift’s confidence, moves, and facial expressions.

The costume change is my favourite part.

(Courtesy of Your Face Sounds Familiar via Youtube)

