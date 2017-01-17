WATCH: 7-Year-Old Girl Nails Taylor Swift Impression On Reality Show
“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is a Filipino reality show where kids sing and impersonate their favourite celebrity’s.
On Saturday’s episode, 7-year-old girl Xia Vigor’s “Wildest Dreams” came true when she wowed the crowd with her spot-on take Taylor Swift.
Performing Swift’s 2008 hit “You Belong With Me,” Vigor nailed Swift’s confidence, moves, and facial expressions.
The costume change is my favourite part.