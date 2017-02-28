Listen Live

WATCH: 8 Year Old ‘Dancing Goalie’ Goes Viral

Noah Young Racks Up More Than A Million Views In 24 Hours

By Videos

8-Year Old Noah Young loves to dance. And, he loves to play hockey.

Over the weekend, Noah busted a move on the ice at his teams game, going to town during “Juju On That Beat“, in full goalie equipment no less. Someone posted the video to facebook on Monday, and in less than 24 hours the video had more than a million views.

Noah’s mom, Paige Rowswell, told the CBC that everybody on the team knows him as the dancing goalie, and if he’s on the bench he’s always dancing.

Noah has played hockey for the last three seasons, and started taking a hip hop class last year.

(Courtesy Noah Young/Viral Nation)

