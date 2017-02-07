WATCH: 911 Call Takes a Smooth Turn
Durham Regional Police Officer drops it like its hot!
A 911 call came in for a fight, Durham Regional Police Service shows up to find it’s actually just a music video in downtown Oshawa last Sunday night.
Once the Officers realized everything was good, Const. Jarrod Singh showed everyone why he was once part of the dance troupe at Durham College.
When a 911 call ends up being a dance video — you bust a move https://t.co/3pGtkJaGU5 pic.twitter.com/L0JttXmZFd
