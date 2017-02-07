Listen Live

WATCH: 911 Call Takes a Smooth Turn

Durham Regional Police Officer drops it like its hot!

By Darryl on the Drive

A 911 call came in for a fight, Durham Regional Police Service shows up to find it’s actually just a music video in downtown Oshawa last Sunday night.

Once the Officers realized everything was good, Const. Jarrod Singh showed everyone why he was once part of the dance troupe at Durham College.

 

