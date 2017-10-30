Watch a movie at the Ontario Place Cinesphere this weekend!

The Ontario Place Cinesphere is reopening to the public starting this weekend.

Opening night, Friday, November 3rd, they’ll be showing a film that was made for IMAX. Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk was shot 75% on IMAX 70mm film. If you haven’t seen this movie, or didn’t see it on IMAX, this is your chance to see it as it was meant to be seen!

Dunkirk will be playing at 8PM on Friday and Saturday, and 7PM on Sunday.

The other movie that will play on this opening weekend is Beauty and the Beast, the live action version with Emma Watson.

Beauty and the Beast will be playing at 1:30PM and 4:30PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets cost $15 per adult, $12 for Seniors and Students and $11 for children 12 and under.

CHECK HERE for more movies throughout the year!

**

The Ontario Cinesphere was constructed in 1971, the first permanent IMAX movie theatre and the largest in Ontario. It is a structure of Cultural Heritage Value.

The very first film that was shown at the Ontario Place Cinesphere, North of Superior, was commissioned by Ontario Place and made by Graeme Ferguson. It was shown again at TIFF this year. Check it out!

Title photo of the Cinesphere by By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine (Own work) [CC0], via Wikimedia Commons