WATCH: A three year Tinder courtship

It all started with a Tinder match… three years ago. Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec matched on Tinder in 2014. When they first matched, it took Michelle months to get back to Josh. This delay started a game between the two of them: a game of escalation.

Hahahaha one day I’m going to meet this girl and it’s going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Josh posted a photo of their conversation on Twitter two weeks ago and the post went viral. The good folks at Good Morning America finally put the two together this morning. Michael Strahan described the union pretty accurately: “a match made in Tinder heaven”.

In addition to their appearance on Good Morning America this morning, the two of them are being whisked away to Maui for a dream-first-date courtesy of Tinder.

After a long debate over your unbelievably generous offer, our dream first-date would be in Hawaii. Meet you in Maui?? @mch_rnd — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 11, 2017

Maybe we should scroll through our old Tinder matches to find a good one we might have missed…

Image courtesy of Tinder