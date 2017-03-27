WATCH: A Young Captain Jack Sparrow

I am REALLY excited for this!

The new trailer for Disney’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’, digs a little deeper into the history between Captain Jack Sparrow, (Johnny Depp), and Captain Salazar, (Javier Bardem).

The fifth instalment of the series will see Orlando Bloom reprise his role as Will Turner, Geoffrey Rush’s Captain Barbossa is back, and rocker Paul McCartney is making a special guest appearance!

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ hits theaters May 26th.

