Listen Live

WATCH: Adele Hilariously Hair Flips Like Beyonce

Gotta love Adele's sense of humour!

By Host Blogs, Humor, Kool Celebrities

Not only did Adele perform to a record crowd (75 000 people!) last night in Melbourne, she treated fans to her best Beyonce impersonation.

Beyonce is known to do some hair-flipping at her shows whilst in front of a fan to create the proper wind necessary to do said hair flip. So Adele thought she’d try it out. #nailedit

YouTube / YourLocalNews

via GIPHY

Obviously I got in on the hair flipping action and I was trying to create this type of scene:

Image via Pinterest

But it didn’t quite turn out like that:

Main Image via Elle

Related posts

Musicians React to Chuck Berry’s Death

Fix That Hangover!

“BBC Dad” Parody Video Shows How A Woman Would Have Reacted

WATCH: James Corden Stages ‘Beauty & The Beast’ On A Crosswalk

VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His INTENSE Work-Out Routine

Why I Joined The Hanson Fan Club At 32 Years Old

70-Pound Popcorn Ball Stolen

WATCH: Josh Gad & Jimmy Fallon Perform ‘Tale As Old As Time’ As Chipmunks

Photo of Will Smith Looking Like Uncle Phil Flip-Turns Internet Upside Down