WATCH: Adele Hilariously Hair Flips Like Beyonce
Gotta love Adele's sense of humour!
Not only did Adele perform to a record crowd (75 000 people!) last night in Melbourne, she treated fans to her best Beyonce impersonation.
Beyonce is known to do some hair-flipping at her shows whilst in front of a fan to create the proper wind necessary to do said hair flip. So Adele thought she’d try it out. #nailedit
Obviously I got in on the hair flipping action and I was trying to create this type of scene:
But it didn’t quite turn out like that:
