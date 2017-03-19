WATCH: Adele Hilariously Hair Flips Like Beyonce

Not only did Adele perform to a record crowd (75 000 people!) last night in Melbourne, she treated fans to her best Beyonce impersonation.

Beyonce is known to do some hair-flipping at her shows whilst in front of a fan to create the proper wind necessary to do said hair flip. So Adele thought she’d try it out. #nailedit

YouTube / YourLocalNews

via GIPHY

Obviously I got in on the hair flipping action and I was trying to create this type of scene:

Image via Pinterest

But it didn’t quite turn out like that:

Main Image via Elle