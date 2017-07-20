WATCH: Mickey Surprises Children with Adoption Date

Two children were at Disney and got to meet Mickey. Like most kids, they were pretty happy to meet the mouse.



But, their parents had a special surprise for them.

Their mother, Courtney, says:

“Disney offered a special meet and greet with Mickey so he could let them know their adoption date. The kids had no idea any of this was happening. They just thought they were getting their books signed.”

Their reactions are priceless!

After sharing the video on Facebook, it went viral and Courtney is thrilled. When it hit a million views, she wrote “That’s a million more people who know about adoption and see what love and nurturing can do for children!”



