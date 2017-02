I. Can’t. Even.

Claire Crosby is the cutest kid alive. End of story, full stop, there is no competition.

The adorable 4-year-0ld took the internet by storm earlier this year, when a video of her singing with her Dad went viral.

She’s back at it again, this time singing “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana with the star of the movie¬†Auli’i Cravalho.

It’s the most adorable thing ever, and you should watch it right now.

(Courtesy of ellen)