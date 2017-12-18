WATCH: Adorable Netflix Proposal

Forget “Netflix & Chill”, this guy took things to a whole new level with his girlfriend!

Conner and Kamela have been together for just about 6 years, and their first date was watching Netflix, so Connor decided to propose with Netflix!

He got help from some of the stars of Kamela’s favourite Netflix show ‘Santa Clarita Diet’, Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant for a special little video, and told her they were being part of some kind of Netflix reality show so she wasn’t curious about the TV cameras and control room nearby.

Watch all the cuteness go down for yourself…

He wanted to propose using Netflix. So we called in a few friends. pic.twitter.com/LvkVIeymfd — Netflix US (@netflix) December 18, 2017