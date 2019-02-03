WATCH: Alanis Morissette Updates “Ironic” Lyrics On James Corden
They now reflect modern day society's problems
Alanis Morissette’s iconic album Jagged Little Pill is coming to Broadway so I thought it’d be fun to bring back this gem. “Ironic” needed a lyrics update. With the help of James Corden, they switched it up to reflect today’s societal issues. They sing about social media, online dating, vaping, and Netflix.
Check out the video here:
YouTube / The Late Late Show with James Corden
Here are all the lyrics:
An old friend sends you a Facebook request
You only find out they’re racist after you accept
There’s free office cake on the first day of your diet
It’s like they announce a new iPhone the day after you buy it
And isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?
It’s like swiping left on your future soulmate
It’s a Snapchat that you wish you had saved
It’s a funny tweet that nobody faves
And who would’ve thought it figures
It’s a traffic jam when you try to use Waze
A no-smoking sign when you brought your vape
It’s 10,000 male late-night hosts when all you want is just one woman, seriously!
It’s singing the duet of your dreams, and then Alanis Morissette shouting at you
And isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?
A little too ironic, and yeah I really do think
It’s like you’re first class on a Southwest plane
Then you realize that every seat is the same
It’s like Amazon but your package never came
And who would’ve thought it figures
It’s like Netflix but you own DVDs
It’s a free ride but your Uber’s down the street
It’s singing “Ironic,” but there are no ironies
And who would’ve thought it figures