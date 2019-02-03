WATCH: Alanis Morissette Updates “Ironic” Lyrics On James Corden

Alanis Morissette’s iconic album Jagged Little Pill is coming to Broadway so I thought it’d be fun to bring back this gem. “Ironic” needed a lyrics update. With the help of James Corden, they switched it up to reflect today’s societal issues. They sing about social media, online dating, vaping, and Netflix.

Check out the video here:



YouTube / The Late Late Show with James Corden

Here are all the lyrics:

An old friend sends you a Facebook request

You only find out they’re racist after you accept

There’s free office cake on the first day of your diet

It’s like they announce a new iPhone the day after you buy it

And isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?

It’s like swiping left on your future soulmate

It’s a Snapchat that you wish you had saved

It’s a funny tweet that nobody faves

And who would’ve thought it figures

It’s a traffic jam when you try to use Waze

A no-smoking sign when you brought your vape

It’s 10,000 male late-night hosts when all you want is just one woman, seriously!

It’s singing the duet of your dreams, and then Alanis Morissette shouting at you

And isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?

A little too ironic, and yeah I really do think

It’s like you’re first class on a Southwest plane

Then you realize that every seat is the same

It’s like Amazon but your package never came

And who would’ve thought it figures

It’s like Netflix but you own DVDs

It’s a free ride but your Uber’s down the street

It’s singing “Ironic,” but there are no ironies

And who would’ve thought it figures