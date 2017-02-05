WATCH: Alessia Cara Perfectly Impersonates Lorde

Alessia Cara, you made Canada proud this weekend!

Our Brampton girl totally killed it on Jimmy Fallon’s Wheel of Musical Impressions. The wheel spins and chooses an artist and a song and Jimmy and his guest alternate trying to do the impersonation. Alessia Cara covered Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Lorde. She sounded EXACTLY like all three. But it was her Lorde impression that was most impressive!

Watch her here:



YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Not only did she do that but she had her SNL debut this weekend!

Main Image via CDA News